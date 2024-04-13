New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has defied the odds, solidifying her position as one of the industry's most bankable actors in 2024. With her two consecutive films namely Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, reaching the 100 crore milestone, Kriti has become a beacon of success, attracting not only audience acclaim but also the attention of brands eager to leverage her star power. She has proven her ability to deliver hits consistently, making her an irresistible choice for brands seeking to enhance their market presence.

Kriti Sanon's rapid rise in the Indian Film Industry has not gone unnoticed by marketing strategists, who are keen to capitalize on her popularity. Brands across various sectors, including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, are eager to ink deals with the actress, recognizing the immense value she brings to the table. Even brands are keen to invest on her triumph as Kriti’s popularity is rising day by day making her reach to the hearts of audiences. With her consecutive hits she has become a household name and this phenomenon have already attracted her brands to celebrate the success along with her as well. Billboards with the actress on it has been seen all around the city of Mumbai recently. Whether it's fitness equipment, home decor, lifestyle or travel accessories, Kriti Sanon’s influence extends beyond the realm of entertainment, encompassing various facets of contemporary living. By associating with her the brands seek to position themselves as synonymous with success, style, and sophistication, appealing to consumers' desire for a lifestyle upgrade.

Kriti Sanon's unprecedented success at the box office has transformed her into a key face for the brands who are looking to enhance their market visibility and connect with consumers on a grassroot level. As she continues to dazzle audiences with her stellar performances, the association with the brands will intensify a new era of brand partnerships and collaborations.