Kriti Sanon jets off to Zambia with friends and the pics are making us very jealous

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is an avid traveller and clearly loves to explore new places. Her Instagram timeline is full of pictures from her various holidays and the posts give us major travel goals. Just last month, Kriti was in the Maldives and now, she has jetted off to Zambia, Africa, with her friends, including celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover.

Pictures from the trip are sugar, spice and everything nice. When in Zambia, Kriti checked in to Victoria Falls and has posted some lovely photos from the picturesque location. "Zambiaaaaa," she captioned one of her posts. The 28-year-old actor is dressed smartly in a white top and blue denim.

A picture that grabbed our attention is in which Kriti is sitting on a flight and a beam of red light falls upon her face. She wrote the caption as, "And oh! She sparkled again. Brighter than ever, as she finally found herself fearlessly alive, smiling at her destiny. Maybe it was all a plan, a stroke of serendipity!"

What's the word? Stunning, right?

On the professional front, Kriti is looking forward to the release of 'Arjun Patiala', in which she co-stars with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The film hits the screens on July 26. After 'Arjun Patiala', she will be seen in the multi-starrer 'Housefull 4', headlined by Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, she also wrapped up the shooting of 'Panipat', the period-drama which also stars Arjun Kapoor.