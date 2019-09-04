Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in a sequin saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations—Pics

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm on September 2. Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes with gusto. Chiefly celebrated in Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god. The Ambani's too welcomed Bappa to their home and a lavish celebration was held at their abode, Antilla. Many Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon to name a few.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared her look from the star-studded celebrations. The actress looked beautiful in a white saree with golden sequence. She completed her look with matching accessories and had her hair tied up in a bun adorned with flowers.

Check out Kriti's Instagram post here:

The caption is, “Ganpati celebrations in my favorite outfit— a saree.. wearing a Baadla saree for the first time by my fav @manishmalhotra05”

Kriti is a popular face in Bollywood and has a huge fan-following. Be it sizzling on the cover of a fashion magazine, or stepping out for an event, the stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices.