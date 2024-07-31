Kriti Sanon On Her Debut As A Producer: 'I Always Wanted To Do A Meaty, Female Lead'

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon has been enjoying a wave of success with consecutive hits this year, as both 'Crew' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. Her remarkable performance in 'Mimi' also earned her the National Award for Best Actress in 2023. Upon winning this prestigious award, Kriti said in a recent interview, 'The National Award is the highest form of validation. When you come from a non-film background, it takes a much longer time for people to know who you are and the work you do. The National Award gave me that sense of calm and security.'

Kriti Sanon is set to debut as a producer with her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films' in her upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, a captivating mystery thriller set in the hills of North India.

Take A Look At The Post:

'I always wanted to do a meaty, female lead. I was craving to headline something powerful and it came into my life at the right time for which I will always be grateful,' said Kriti when asked about this opportunity.

Do Patti is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year.