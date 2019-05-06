Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in a powder pink bikini, enjoys her Goa vacay—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Kriti Sanon took off to country's most favourite vacay spot—Goa and looks like she is having a ball with her BFFs. She is beating the summer heat and enjoying her fun time in Goa.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared pictures from her vacation. In her latest photo, the tall and talented actress raises the temperature in a powder pink bikini and aviators. She wrote in the caption: “Everybody’s watchin her..But she’s lookin at You..#GoaDiaries: @kriti_baveja.”

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.