Kriti Sanon Opens up on her Releases in 2023, Says, ‘Audience can Expect far more Versions of me’

New Delhi: In her 9 years in the movie business, Kriti Sanon has been part of some blockbusters and delivered fine performances in films like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Lukka Chuppi that made her standout. She is also a shining example of an artist who walks the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment films.

Talking about what audiences can expect from her in 2023 says Kriti Sanon, "The audience can probably look forward to far more versions of me. It starts with a very glamorous one which is a family entertainer, followed by probably my biggest film, Adipurush, which I am extremely proud of. Then there is a lot of action coming in with ‘Ganapath’, something I have done for the first time. You will see me ride a dirt bike, throw kicks and punches and also use a weapon. I am also doing a quirky love story with Shahid Kapoor. We are teaming up on screen for the first time, so you will see fresh chemistry. Then there is The Crew, which has three women (Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and me) coming together, having a lot of fun and creating something amazing."

When asked upon how she picks up various characters and roles, Kriti says, "Till Bareilly Ki Barfi, I was getting small-town roles one after the other. So, I did the war epic drama Panipat. Then I took up a strong and meaty role in Mimi and moved on to the next level. I want to shift the gear constantly and not stay in one particular zone. You have to move on and think what’s next, otherwise you will stagnate."

The young star hopes to surprise audiences with some exciting projects that showcase different sides of her persona and talent in 2023 with 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush' and 'Ganapath'.

Part of some of the most anticipated films, all of which are distinct and versatile, Kriti flags off 2023 alongside her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan for the action drama Shehzada, a movie that was shot on a grand scale and has already generated a lot of buzz since the release of the teaser.