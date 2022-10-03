Kriti Sanon opens up on playing Sita in Adipurush, says 'It’s been a dream experience'

New Delhi: The highly anticipated teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is finally out, and it has been receiving love from all quarters. Also, the chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon or Ram and Sita has also been appreciated.

In the teaser, the audience saw Kriti in a lilac outfit, channelling the graceful Sita. While the revelation of her character was a sneak peek, she truly owned the screen space with her beauty in the iconic character of Sita.

Talking about her character, during the teaser launch event Kriti said, “I consider myself fortunate because very few actors get a chance to be a part of such a film, to play a part like this. I got it quite early in my life. I remember the last day of my shoot; I was very emotional because I didn’t want to leave the part. It’s been a dream experience. I just hope I don’t disappoint you all. I hope you like me”

Here are some stills of the actress from the teaser:

Kriti Sanon is on the top of her game, especially after her class performance in Mimi. The actress also won a prestigious award in Indian cinema- The best Actress Award at Filmfare.

Other than Adipurush, Kriti’s upcoming line-up of films truly promises to continue her lucky streak, as Bhediya, Shehzada, and Ganapath are some of the most anticipated films of recent times. A film with Anurag Kashyap is also on the cards for the star, which will feature Kriti in a completely new avatar.