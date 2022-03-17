हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opens up on sexism in Bollywood, says ‘most men were not willing to do a film where 60 percent was me’

"There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally," says Kriti Sanon.

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ on March 18, had a successful last year with two releases ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ and ‘Mimi’. Both the films were very well received by the audience and in ‘Mimi’, Kriti was the main lead and successfully shouldered the film. The actress is now enjoying the recognition, fame and offers coming her way. She however, also opened up on insecurities that male actors have when women have even a slighter chunkier role than them.

Sharing details on the same, Kriti told the Indian Express, “There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little. What Akshay did in Atrangi Re was so commendable. It was a small but good role. Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Talking about finally getting noticed by the directors and writers, after earlier being typecasted, Kriti shared, “After doing Bareilly Ki Barfi, 99 per cent of the films coming to me were small town films in similar genre. And now it is nice to reach a point where people are coming to me asking, ‘What kind of film do you want to do?’ Something which was very rare for me before this year. I am now able to tell people what I want to do, what world I would want to get in, or I’d love to play a grey character. This change is really nice to see. Sometimes it happens so gradually that you don’t even realise.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Apart from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, Kriti has a slew of interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Adipurush’, horror-cmedy ‘Bhediya’ opposite Varun Dhawan and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff.

Kriti doesn’t come from a filmy background and made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Heropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff.

