Kriti Sanon raises the heat in a blue monokini—Pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has an ocean of fans on social media app Instagram and keeps them hooked through her regular posts. On Sunday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic from the Maldives. The actress can be seen posing in a royal blue monokini and looks stunning as always! Her features are accentuated by the bright colour of her outfit and the picture is unmissable!

The actress captioned the pic, “She craved a love

that wasn’t just a wave,

but an ocean -Mark Anthony

#throwback #Maldives”

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Kriti is riding high on the success of her latest release 'Luka Chuppi'. She starred with Kartik Aaryan in the film and the fresh pairing of these two has won a million hearts. The film is based on the concept of living in relationships and collected over Rs 90 crores at box office. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti will next be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 19 this year.