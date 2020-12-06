हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon reminisces about her role, action sequence in 'Panipat'

 Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' released one year ago on this day. Kriti Sanon, who played the role of Parvati Bai in the movie, has talked about her character and recalled about her fight sequence from the film.

Kriti Sanon reminisces about her role, action sequence in &#039;Panipat&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' released one year ago on this day. Kriti Sanon, who played the role of Parvati Bai in the movie, has talked about her character and recalled about her fight sequence from the film.

Kriti posted two videos from the film on Instagram. She shared the stills from her fight sequence in the movie.

For the caption, she chose her dialogue from the film. She wrote: "All I could think of while doing this sequence was: Duvidha ke aage, Jab naari jaage, Himmat se kaam le.

Choodi utaare, Kangan utaare, Talvaar thaam le!"

She added: "P.S. All the kilos of "mitti" that went into my mouth while shooting this sequence was all worth ita" Swipe left to see Why!#1YearOfPanipat."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Gowariker too wrote about the film on the occasion of its one-year anniversary.

"On this Celebration Day of #OneYearOfPanipat I'd like to once again thank the CAST & CREW for all their hard work, passion & talent poured in the making of the film! A big shout of gratitude to the MEDIA for their appreciation and support! And a warm thank you to the AUDIENCES!"

The epic war drama, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. The movie depicts the events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti SanonPanipatkriti sanon panipatArjun Kapoor
Next
Story

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan dies of heart attack
  • 96,44,222Confirmed
  • 1,40,182Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Farmers Protest: 'Agitating farmers are provoking by opposition'