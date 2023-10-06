Kriti Sanon Reveals That THIS Director Had Anticipated Her National Award Win In 2020

New Delhi: Stealing many hearts, actress Kriti Sanon has had a great year in Bollywood so far. The actress won her first National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her film 'Mimi'. The actress recently opened up about manifesting the national award win in her notes in 2020. She also revealed how the director of Mimi, Laxman Utekar said she will win national award for her performance, while they were shooting the film.

Speaking about her director, Kriti says, “My director Laxman Utekar, during the shoot of 'Mimi', told me multiple times that I would get a National Award. And I was like 'Sir, kahan jaa rahe ho? I haven't got my Best Actress award yet'. But he used to say with so much confidence. And this is not when we finished shooting, we were still shooting and he was seeing me as the character.”

Speaking on manifesting National Award win in her diary entry in 2020, Kriti revealed, “Sometimes, it is important to write down what you want to do,what are your dreams. This is something I wrote in 2020. For me, manifestation doesn't work like that, if I run after something too much, it doesn't come to me. This is one way of manifesting for me where I write it down and leave it aside."

Kriti Sanon is on a roll and there’s no denying it. From an engineering student to a national award winner- her journey is nothing short of an inspiration. The actress is awaiting the release of her movie 'Ganapath' which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She also has a couple of movies lined up for the next year which include 'The Crew' and 'Do Patti'.