New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon is on a cloud nine. After setting major trends as a robot in 'Teri Baaton Ne Aisa Uljha Diya', the actress is now gearing up for her upcoming film 'Crew'. Amid the roaring excitement of the movie, the actress is all set to be featured on 'No Filter Neha', a chat show being run by actress Neha Dhupia.

During a fun conversation, Kriti Sanon firmly rejects dating apps. The National Award-winning actress revealed her traditional approach to love on the streaming chat show 'No Filter Neha'. In the latest promo, Kriti shares insights into her personal life, disclosing her criteria for an ideal partner. She expressed, "I've made it clear to those around me that if they know of anyone suitable, they should inform me. I don't entertain dating apps; I prefer a more traditional approach. I value effort, genuine gestures, and romance."

Elaborating on her preferences, she added, "I seek honesty, loyalty, deep affection, and height in a partner. I'm not describing multiple men, just one individual. Perhaps I'm wishing for a perfect companion. Is that too much to ask for? These qualities are fundamental."

Actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of Miss World 2024 in Mumbai.

Kriti looked super stylish in a green gown. On the other hand, Pooja was seen donning a sequinned pink gown. Both Kriti and Pooja are a part of the jury panel.