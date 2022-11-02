Kriti Sanon shares a sweet post to wish Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has worked with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Rohit Shetty directorial `Dilwale`, wished the actor on his 57th birthday.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-horror movie` Bhediya`, took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a set of two pictures which show her in the company of SRK.

Wishing her co-star from `Dilwale` on his birthday, Kriti wrote on the picture, "Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love @iamsrk". Here is the poster shared by the actress:

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Hindi cinema debut with `Deewana` after working in the then nascent medium and state controlled medium of television - Doordarshan.

He did a few serials like `Fauji`, `Circus` and `Wagle Ki Duniya` before he stepped into the world of films. Over the years, SRK has become a megastar in the Indian entertainment industry and a global icon with an illustrious business portfolio as well.