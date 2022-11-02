topStoriesenglish
Kriti Sanon shares a sweet post to wish Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love'

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathaan'. The film is slated for release on the 25th of January, 2023.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has worked with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Rohit Shetty directorial `Dilwale`, wished the actor on his 57th birthday.

The actress, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy-horror movie` Bhediya`, took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared a set of two pictures which show her in the company of SRK.

Wishing her co-star from `Dilwale` on his birthday, Kriti wrote on the picture, "Happy birthday to the man who made me believe in love @iamsrk". Here is the poster shared by the actress:

Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Hindi cinema debut with `Deewana` after working in the then nascent medium and state controlled medium of television - Doordarshan.

He did a few serials like `Fauji`, `Circus` and `Wagle Ki Duniya` before he stepped into the world of films. Over the years, SRK has become a megastar in the Indian entertainment industry and a global icon with an illustrious business portfolio as well.

DNA: Uber fined for negligence