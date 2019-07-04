close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
arjun patiala

Kriti Sanon shares an adorable pic with 'Arjun Patiala' co-star Diljit Dosanjh

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala' is slated to release on July 26.

Kriti Sanon shares an adorable pic with &#039;Arjun Patiala&#039; co-star Diljit Dosanjh
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a million dollar smile that sets hearts beating faster. The stunner is an internet sensation and has a huge fan base. Kriti is an avid social media user and keeps her followers hooked through regular uploads.

She took to Instagram recently and shared a pic with her 'Arjun Patiala' co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

The caption is cuter than the pic! It says, “Ek toh hum punjabi, upar se cute! @diljitdosanjh (Couldn’t stop myself from writing this caption..haha) #ArjunPatiala @maddockfilms @tseries.official”

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with 'Udta Punjab' and has been ruling hearts ever since. He has a lot of Punjabi blockbusters to his name and is a rage in the state.

Coming to Kriti and Diljit starrer 'Arjun Patiala', it is slated to release on July 26 this year. It is high on the buzzword and is directed by Rohit Jugraj.

The film also stars Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

We are excited to watch Diljit and Kriti share screen space in 'Arjun Patiala', are you?

Tags:
arjun patialaDiljit DosanjhKriti Sanon
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha's athletic avatar on Elle India cover will blow your mind—See inside

Must Watch

PT11M8S

Maharashtra: 10 killed after Tiware dam breach in Ratnagiri