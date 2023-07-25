Kriti Sanon Shares 'Chaotic, Super fun' memories From Las Vegas Trip With Sister Nupur Sanon

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon, on Monday, shared a bundle of pictures from her trip to Las Vegas. Taking to Instagram, the 'Shehzada' actor dropped photos where she can be seen enjoying her vacation with sister Nupur Sanon. She wrote, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights...Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!"

Recently, Kriti started her own production company named 'Blue Butterfly Films.'



Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1', 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. She was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.

Nupur, on the other hand, was last seen in a comical series 'Pop Kaun'. She will also be seen in the film 'Noorani Chehra'. It is a romantic comedy, directed by Navaniat Singh. Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah have backed the project.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film. The team wrapped up the film in April this last year.