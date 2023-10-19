New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon has all the reasons to maintain that diamond-lit smile right now. Afterall, the woman is the news herself! Recently, Kriti Sanon received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'Mimi'. As powerful as her performance was, now, Kriti Sanon has dropped a heartwarming video for her fans. In the video, the actress can be seen getting ready for the coveted ceremony of National Awards that took place a couple of days ago. Undoubtedly, the actress adorned a beautiful saree and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. What's more? Her parents accompanied her to be the part of her memorable day.

In the video, Kriti is getting her hair and makeup done. To complete the look, the actress plaves a little bindi to complete her look. In the video, she is saying, "When I was meditating, I was feeling every emo (emotional). Very very excited and very nervous actually. I'm a little anxious." She also added that she hadn't eaten anything since morning but she's emotional.

Taking to instagram, the actress captioned, “Zameen badli nahi, toh aasmaan badal gaya. When we are in a moment, its very rare that we know that its gonna be one of the best moments of our lives.. yesterday felt like that! Had my loved ones around.. missed you Nups @nupursanon, Dinoo, @laxman.utekar sir and the team of Mimi! had them in my heart! Feeling so much Gratitude!”

National Awards Ceremony was a star-studded event that saw artists from across the country. The reputed artists were being handed out the awards. The event happened in New Delhi on October 17th. Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for 'Mimi' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' respectively. Vicky Kaushal’s 'Sardar Udham' won the Best Hindi Film (Feature) award in the Regional Film category while R. Madhavan’s directorial debut movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' won the award for Best Feature Film.