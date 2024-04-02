Kriti Sanon Shines In 2024; Hard Work Pays Off And How- Read On

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is right now the unstoppable force to reckon with right now when it comes to box office numbers.

She is one of those versatile actress who is making the audience hooked to their seat with her interesting roles. She has also won the National Award for her outstanding performance as a surrogate mother in Mimi. And now she is ruling the box office with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew.

Since her debut, Kriti has worked hard on her craft and today she is getting the results out of it. Very few actors are there these days whose films are hit at the same time, and Kriti has proved that she can make it happen with her acting prowess.

Kriti has always molded herself according to her character. She stepped out of her comfort zone playing unusual characters like a surrogate mother in Mimi, a Humanoid Robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, and a cabin crew in Crew which has Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The movie's spectacular opening at the box office makes it her second film in a row with great numbers at the box office.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh says: Kriti's growth is impressive. Her journey, which includes a national Award for Mimi shows her dedication and hard work. With back-to-back hits in the first half of the year, there is no doubt among Bollywood's popular actresses alongside Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani among others"

Kriti Sanon being the changing factor in the box office numbers will change the realm of Indian Cinema. She is determined to give notable characters to the audience with her versatility in the coming days.