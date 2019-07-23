close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon shows off her sensuous side on Femina motion cover—Check inside

On the work front, she will be sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh in 'Arjun Patiala'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Kriti Sanon is these days busy with the promotions of her upcoming venture 'Arjun Patiala'. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares her latest pictures, keeping her fan army in happy spirit.

She took to her Instagram and shared a brand new motion cover of Femina magazine. Kriti slays in her all-black avatar for the digital cover and shows off her sensuous side.

Her caption read: "Flirting with the camera on Femina’s latest issue!! My first motion cover #CoverGirl #Repost @feminaindia ・・・Say hello to bombshell @kritisanon, who’s slayin’ it on our latest digital cover! Editor: @tanyachaitanya27 Stylist: @prachitiparakh Senior Creative Director: @meeteshtaneja Photographer: @jatinkampani Hair: @aasifahmedofficial Makeup: @adrianjacobsofficial Outfit: Glazed Oversized Jacket by Label Parnika."

The ravishing look and mind-blowing cover is certainly one of the best ones we have seen so far.

On the work front, she will be sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh in 'Arjun Patiala'. The project is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

 

