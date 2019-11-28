हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon sizzles in an asymmetrical dress for 'Panipat' promotions—Watch

Kriti Sanon promotes her upcoming film 'Panipat'. Wearing an asymmetrical dress paired with traditional jewellery and high heels, she looks gorgeous.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and very talented Kriti Sanon wins hearts with every Instagram upload. With over 27 million followers on the photo and video sharing app, Kriti's popularity needs no introduction.

The actress shared her look from 'Panipat' promotions recently in which she can be seen 'strutting like a star'. Wearing an asymmetrical dress paired with traditional jewellery and high heels, she looks gorgeous.

Check out Kriti's Instagram post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Strut like a star! #PanipatPromotions #PromotionsKePathPe

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Coming to her upcoming film 'Panipat', the period drama stars Arjun Kapoor as the male lead and is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau and shaved his head off for the role. The actor also gained some weight and fans were intrigued by his transformation.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat and went on floors in November 2018.

'Panipat' also features Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 6 this year.

