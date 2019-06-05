Kriti Sanon snapped post salon session—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon turns heads each time she steps out in public. The leggy lass is often spotted by the paps and her pictures go viral in no time.

Sanon was snapped post a salon session recently and was seen donning a lemon polka dot crop top with white shorts. Her million dollar smile served as the perfect accessory for the outfit.

Check out the pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' recently turned cover girl for Hello India magazine. She sizzled in a red and gold bikini top and had a dramatic look on her face.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Luka Chuppi'. The film turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office and was based on the concept of living in relationships.

She will next be seen in 'Housefull 4' along with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh to name a few.

The leggy lass also has Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Arjun Patiala' in her kitty.