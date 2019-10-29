close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon starts shooting for 'Mimi' in Rajasthan



Kriti Sanon starts shooting for &#039;Mimi&#039; in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Actress Kriti Sanon has kick-started the first schedule of shooting in Rajasthan for her upcoming film "Mimi".

"I am glad to be a part of my first women-centric film as it touches upon a really important subject," said Kriti.

"Mimi' is considered as a turning point for Kriti as this is her strongest role till date with a central plot completely revolving around the actress.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time as there is so much to learn and look forward to," she added.

With "Mimi", Kriti will be reuniting with her "Luka Chuppi" director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi.

Kriti was recently seen in "Housefull 4", which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office in three days since its release.

 

Kriti SanonMimiRajasthanLaxman Utekar
