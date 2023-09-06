Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Sassy Denim-On-Denim Look, Shows Fan How To Click A Selfie Correctly - VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon was recently papped in the city and we must say her denim-on-denim look did catch our attention. She looked ravishing in a baggy blue denim jeans, crop top and denim jacket. With her hair all pulled back, Kriti was spotted sans make-up yet radiating the perfect glow on her face.

A fan urged her for a selfie and the leggy lass obliged him. The viral video shared by many pap pages shows how Kriti adjusted the fan's camera angle to show him how a perfect selfie is clicked. Also, she posed with another fan before moving on in her car. Take a look here:

One fan commented on the video: Sala ek photo k chakkr me maryada bhool jate hao log , itna bhi paas mat chal jao k koi uncomfortable ho jaye , celebrity bhi insan ha. Another one said: Itni lambi heroine

The actress was last seen in the mythological epic Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. The film was touted as one of the biggest releases this year but failed to match up to the fans' expectations. The Om Raut movie received massive backlash and protests over the depiction of iconic Ramayan characters. Kriti played the goddess Sita in the movie.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is set to appear in 'The Crew', a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.