Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Latex Dress, Gets Into Full Action Mode, Watch Video

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is one of India's top names when it comes to leading actresses and the Delhi hailing model turned actor has made a big name for herself. And the actress in her 9-year journey has always managed to surprise fans with her versatile range as a performer and now her latest post in an action avatar has them extremely excited! Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a short video clip from a set where she is seen rocking a super hot black latex outfit as she captioned it, "Did anyone say "ACTION" ?

This unexpected treat to fans left them all panting as Kriti suddenly decided to raise the heat and excitement and had fans wanting to see the actress in an action film immediately or guessing whether its part of her look for her upcoming action film 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff. Check out some of the reactions of her fans.

One fan commented, "This looks so so amazing!! after seeing this, can't wait for jassi! krits! you deserve so much more, all the happiness thank you for being my unpaid therapist & we love you kritss!"

Another wrote, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick-ass action scenes in Ganapath! Jassi can't wait to meet you! @kritisanon i am so sure you are gonna nail it in Ganapath with your sharp features. Go girl kill it."

One other fan said, "Kriti u as an action lady."

A user also commented, "Oh my God, jaw-dropping look, Hollywood actress look less in front of mv beautiful kriti, I LOVE YOU MY BUTTERFLY."

While one said, "Jassi vibes."

Another also said, "The most iconic actress and she is grace and perfection..she is a self-made queen."

One added, "Boss Lady."

On the film front, the leading lady is all set to be seen in her 3rd release this year with 'Ganapath Part 1', she also has a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline, 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu as well as her own production venture- Do Patti.