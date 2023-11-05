Kriti Sanon To Celebrate Diwali At Her New Palli Hill Pad With Family

New Delhi: This year has been a special one for Kriti Sanon with the prestigious National Award win for her powerful performance in 'Mimi'. This year also saw her turning producer with 'Blue Butterfly Films'.

Ahead of this, the actress has also now shifted to her new pad in Pali Hill and will be bringing in her first Diwali with her closed loved ones and her family.

A source close to the actress informed, "Kriti recently shifted to her new pad in Bandra and is very excited to celebrate her first Diwali there. She will also be having a small pooja in the presence of family and close ones. It's a very important and special year for Kriti with the National Award win and also the launch of her own production house, her skincare line and now her new house."

Kriti won the National Award for her brilliant performance in 'Mimi' and was awarded the honor at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, in less than a decade since her debut. The actress who started her jounrey as an engineer in Delhi to now being a national award winner, has had a journey that is truly one for the books.

Looking at Kriti's future lineup of films, apart from 'Do Patti', the actress will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' and an untitled rom-com next with Shahid Kapoor, which is set for release early next year.

Reports are also there that the casting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh as the male lead, is on. Sources say discussions have started with Kriti Sanon for the female lead, and the actress is reportedly interested to be a part of the cast. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Amidst her hectic work schedule, Kriti was spotted in Mumbai’s hotspot, a restaurant in Bandra with director Punit Malhotra. The actress was seen wearing a pretty floral dress in orange and white. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a pair of dainty earrings. The duo smiled for the photographers and entered the resaurant.

