Kriti Sanon to host special Diwali party for B-town friends this year!

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is an actress who is making a lot of noise these days with her craft and is all set to impress the audience with her next release 'Bhediya'. The actress' look in short hair and bangs has been the biggest attention-grabbing part of the film's trailer which has just been released today as well.

Following her two major wins for best actress this year, a source close to the actress revealed, "Kriti will be throwing a Diwali party for all her industry friends, family, and close ones. All her co-stars both previous and new, team members, along with filmmakers, and all her close ones can be expected at the celebratory Diwali party, for the phenomenal year that has been."

Kriti has been creating buzz throughout the year first when she launched, The Tribe", her fitness community which marked Kriti's foray into entrepreneurship on her 8 years in the industry. She also won two prestigious honors for best actress for her role as a surrogate mother in Mimi and definitely, the audience is excited to see more of her. Over the course of her career, Kriti Sanon has made her way into the audience’s hearts with films like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Mimi’, performances for which she won massive praise.

On the work front, the trailer of 'Bhediya' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan was released just yesterday and has garnered praise from the audience. Apart from that, she is all set to be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath,’ and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.