Kriti Sanon To Visit Indore For A Special Event, Will Interact With Thousands Of Fans

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is all set to jet off to Indore for a grand event where the actor, who now finds herself among the top league of Bollywood’s female actors, will be meeting her fans and engaging with them at length. While details are under wraps at the moment, the actor is rumored to spill the beans on her journey so far and her challenging but solid climb to the top at this intimate meeting.

A source revealed, “Kriti will be travelling to the city of Indore for a day to attend the city's biggest media event, where she will be interacting with her massive fan army. Her inspiring journey in the showbiz has made her an icon among the youth. Moreover, her journey as an industry outsider to now being one of the biggest female stars has been inspiring to several across the country. Kriti will discuss all this and more with her fans in Indore, who have been a constant support and source of encouragement.”

If we sum up Kriti's journey in showbiz - an engineer hailing from Delhi, who went on to make her mark in the top league of the entertainment industry - is an interesting one. Not many actresses can boast of being an inspiration to the youth of the country, like Kriti does.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'The Crew' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has 'Adipurush' slated to release in August, Maddock's untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor in ‘October’ and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff in the same month.