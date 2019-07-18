Kriti Sanon turns heads in pop yellow designer outfit for 'Arjun Patiala' promotions—Photos

New Delhi: The B-Town leggy lass, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture 'Arjun Patiala'. This is the first time that she will be sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The rom-com is high on the buzz word.

The actors have kickstarted with the heavy-duty promotions across all platforms and Kriti shared one of her looks on social media. She donned ace designer Narendra Kumar's pop yellow mini skirt with a blazer and a stylish belt.

In the caption, she wrote: “Today was a bright day! #arjunpatialapromotion

Outfit @narendrakumardesign Styled by @sukritigrover Makeup by @adrianjacobsofficial Hair by @aasifahmedofficial: @kunalgupta91.”

The project is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar. Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

Kriti has some interesting projects in her kitty besides 'Arjun Patiala'. She will be seen in multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.