Kriti Sanon turns the prettiest bride for magazine shoot—Pics inside

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turned cover girl for the August issue of Brides Today magazine and was seen in various bridal outfits.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is known for her endearing smile and cheerful demenour. The stunner is often hogging the limelight with her fashion choices and her fans love to stay updated with deets from her life. Kriti turned cover girl for the August issue of Brides Today magazine and was seen in various bridal outfits. The leggy lass looks nothing like an Indian princess in the pictures.

Around two weeks ago, Kriti was making headlines with her sensual Femina India photoshoot. The actress gave us a glimpse to her alluring side as fans went gaga over her.

On the work front, Sanon's 'Arjun Patiala' hit the theatres on August 2 and opened up to mixed reviews. While the actress and her co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma's performance was lauded, many felt that the film lacked in terms of content. It clashed with Hollywood biggie 'Fast and Furious presents: Hobbs and Shaw'.

Kriti is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar's ambitious project 'Panipat'. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor and is slated to release in December this year.

