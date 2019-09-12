Kriti Sanon turns the ultimate street style chic in New York—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is in New York currently and is treating her fans with updates from her trip via social media. The leggy lass is an avid Instagram user and her pictures are often going viral. Only recently, Kriti's pic of having dinner with her 'Girl crush' Priyanka Chopra went viral. Other prominent faces of B-Town, Natasha Poonawalla and Rohini Iyer could also be seen in the photo.

The stunner now took to the photo and video sharing app and shared two pics in which she can be seen slaying the street style look!

Check out her post here:

The caption is, “Pretty background makes me wanna pose..! NewYork”

Kriti is a popular face in Bollywood and has a huge fan-following. Be it sizzling on the cover of a fashion magazine, or stepping out for an event, the stunner often leaves us impressed with her fashion choices.

On the work front, she recently announced her upcoming film 'Mimi' along with 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star Pankaj Tripathi. From the first look, the film appears to be based around the concept of surrogacy.