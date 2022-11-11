Kriti Sanon used to sing THIS song for her mom as a child

Mumbai: 'Bhediya' actress Kriti Sanon said that she used to sing 'Tu Kitni Achi Hai' for her mother during her childhood days. The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress also called her mother a 'superwoman' as she always stood by her and motivated her to grow in life.

After witnessing the performance of Debosmita Roy on the iconic song `Tu Kitni Achi Hai` from the 1968 film `Raja Aur Runk`, the 32-year-old actress got emotional and talked about the importance of her mom Geeta Sanon and her words always inspires her.

Kriti said: "Your voice is so beautiful Debo, it has a purity. I was just looking at your mom and she is quite emotional. What I feel is internally she is very much strong and I think every mother is a strong lady which we never notice. During my childhood days, I used to call my mother a `Superwoman`."

Kriti is coming along with her `Bhediya` co-star Varun Dhawan to promote her film which is a comedy horror film. The story revolves around Bhaskar, played by Varun, who turns into a wolf on full moon nights. While the star cast enjoyed performances by the contestants on `Thank You Maa` special episode, Kriti Sanon also shared memories associated with her mother and how she used to sing the same song for her mother.

She added: Wherever I go, whether it was my school exams, she used to make sure I am reaching school on time, she took me to dance classes, and she could do anything and everything for me and I used to always think of where she gets so much energy. The way you sang took me back to my childhood. When I was a child, my sister and I used to sing this song for our mother."

`Indian Idol 13` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.