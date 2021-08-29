Kriti Sanon was 'screamed' at by choreographer after first ramp show, says 'she cried all the way home'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has completely immersed herself in the world of film and is doing exceedingly well in the industry, but did you know that she was a model earlier? Yes, the tall, lean and beautiful actress started out her career as a model.

In her latest interview, the 'Mimi' actress recounted her modelling days and spoke about some tough times during her initial days. Specifically, she told Brut India about her first ramp show and how she got yelled at by the choreographer in front of 20 other models for her mistake on stage.

She said, "When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers)."

Kriti remembered crying in the auto ride back home. Her mother, out of concern, asked her if this is the right profession for her and suggested she develop a thicker skin to deal with such situations.

"So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time," she added.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Mimi directed by Laxman Utekar which opened to rave reviews. It featured Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in important parts.

It revolved around the story of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood and ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. Pankaj Tripathi plays an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.