हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon watches Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Raabta', brings nostalgia back - See inside

Raabta featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. 

Kriti Sanon watches Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s &#039;Raabta&#039;, brings nostalgia back - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently was diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus, decided to take time off and relax. She watched 'Raabta' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and shared a sneak-peek on Instagram as her story.

Kriti Sanon's post took fans on a nostalgia trip. Take a look:

Raabta featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It was helmed by Dinesh Vijan. 

Recently, Kriti Sanon who came back to the city after her shoot in Chandigarh recently has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and shared the news with fans on social media. 

She has been advised quarantine by her doctors and is keeping well. The actress urged her fans to stay safe amid this pandemic and thanked them for the warm wishes. 

Kriti was recently papped at the Mumbai airport upon her return from Chandigarh where she was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for their upcoming venture, reportedly. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti SanonSushant Singh RajputRaabtaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sonu Sood: Roles being offered to me are different now
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M56S

Britain : Two people complained of allergy after getting Corona Pfizer vaccine