Kriti Sanon's Adorable Birthday Wish For Mimi Director Laxman Utekar Is Here

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon had given some of the finest performances of her career with director, Laxman Utekar in films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. While in Luka Chuppi the actress received immense love from the audience, Mimi on the other hand made her win the IIFA and Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Taking note of that, the actress dropped a perfect birthday wish for the director Laxman and also wished him luck for his upcoming, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

On the occasion of Laxman Utekar's birthday, Kriti took to her social media and shared a beautiful picture of her with the director from the sets of Mimi where both of them can be seen laughing. While wishing the director on his birthday, Kriti wrote the caption -

Happiesttttt Birthday @laxman.utekar sir!!!

I miss being directed by you.. so badly!

Find something "zara hatke"!

Sending you all the love and luck for ZHZB!

Love you always!

-Your Mimi"

Kriti is about to treat the audience with yet another mind-blowing performance in her upcoming Adipurush. As the trailer and the songs of the film have already been released, the actress is garnering immense love from all across for her brilliant portrayal of Janaki.

On the work front, while Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on 16th June, the actress is gearing up for Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and an upcoming next opposite Shahid Kapoor.