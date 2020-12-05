Kriti Sanon's bewitching photoshoot in white by Dabboo Ratnani goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood leggy lass Kriti Sanon was a model before she turned into acting. The stunner has made a niche place for herself in the showbiz world and has a huge fanbase. Ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani, celebrating his 25 golden years dropped a photoshoot picture of the actress on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon, in white, holds a bewitching look in the picture which has gone viral on the internet. Take a look:

Marking 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, the avid social media user has previously posted a series of his photoshoots starring Sunny Leone, Shraddha Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dabboo has captured several A-listers and promising newcomers in his calendar shoot. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai to Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor - all have graced his calendar.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Mimi, in which she will play a surrogate mother for the first time on-screen. She will also star in the much anticipated 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar.

And the buzz is strong that Kriti will be seen in Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Reports suggest she will be seen playing the titular role of Sita in the film.