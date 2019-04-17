Kriti Sanon's dance rehearsal video on 'Aira Gaira' song from 'Kalank' is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: The leggy lass Kriti Sanon featured in a special dance song 'Aira Gaira' in Dharma Productions 'Kalank'. The film opened in theatres on April 17 and has a massive star power to pull the audiences to cinema halls.

Kriti did the special dance number featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. She received a warm reception for the song and her dance moves. So much so, that she recently shared a prep video of how she rehearsed for the track.

She captioned the video on Instagram which reads: “I’ve lovveedd dancing even before I thought of becoming an actor.. #AiraGaira is definitely one of my favourite songs i’ve done so far.. Absolutely enjoyed rehearsing and shooting it!! Thank you for all the love flowing for #AiraGaira ! #PrepVideo1 #Kalank

Kriti has delivered a hit this year with 'Luka Chhupi' starring Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' with Arjun Kapoor.

'Kalank' has been directed by Abhishek Varman.

It features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.