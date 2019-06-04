close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot pics are breaking the internet—See inside

The pictures have gone viral on the internet as fans can't stop gushing over it.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Kriti Sanon is oozing oomph in her latest photoshoot. The tall and talented star took to her Instagram handle and shared the pictures with fans. And we must say that she is looking every bit of a stunner.

Check out Kriti's smouldering hot pictures from the photoshoot. The colourful attire and striking pose is making her look drop dead gorgeous.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

The pictures have gone viral on the internet as fans can't stop gushing over it. One of the posts has garnered 863, 567 likes so far.

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

