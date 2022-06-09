हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kriti Sanon

Raabta turns 5: Kriti Sanon hums title track, fans remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Raabta' clocked 5 years to its release on Thursday. The actress hums to the title track of the film to celebrate the occasion. 

Raabta turns 5: Kriti Sanon hums title track, fans remember late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: We are all aware that Kriti Sanon is a pool of talent but we barely had the idea that she can sing. Along with being a great actress, she is also a great singer.

On the special occasion, the 'Housefull 4' actress took to social media and dropped a video of herself singing the title track from her film 'Raabta' which has been completed 5 years since it was released. Thanking the team of the film, Kriti shows her gratitude towards Dino and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the post. She wrote, "This one was special in many ways..A film full of memories. . A journey close to my heart..And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo #5YearsOfRaabta. P.S. Excuse the singing, emotions are pure! ."

As soon as Kriti dropped the post, her fans took to the comment section and started praising the actress for her singing skill. Some of them turned emotional and remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and paid tributes to him. While one fan wrote, “Sushan," another commented, "Treat to my ears."

A third social media user wrote, "RAABTA IS ABSOLUTELY SPECIAL ."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

For the unversed, Sushant and Kriti were rumoured to be dating during the making of 'Raabta'. However, none of them ever confirmed the reports and always maintained that they were good friends. In fact, Kriti was left heartbroken after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. In her farewell note to the late actor, she wrote, "I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for you (sic.)"

On the work front, Kriti has a list of massive and varying films in her kitty including, Ganapath, Adipurush, Bhediya, Shehzada and Anurag Kashyap’s unannounced next.

Kriti SanonKriti Sanon filmsRaabtaSushant Singh RajputSushant death
