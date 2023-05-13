Kriti Sanon's Transformation Into Janaki Ahead of Adipurush Trailer Launch Looks Mermerising - Watch BTS video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is riding high on the appreciation coming her way after the trailer of her massive big-budget movie - Adipurush has been released. The excitement among the masses is already high as they are ready to watch her play Janaki on-screen. Amid the rising excitement, the trailer of the film had seen a grand launch and Kriti who was well decked up in her Janaki avatar was looking absolutely beautiful.

The grand trailer launch of Adipurush saw the presence of the entire star cast and the team. Kriti took us through the BTS moments of the trailer launch where we can see her getting ready to make her presence on the stage. Emotional and excited, Kriti was seen sharing, Very nervous, I don't think I've been this anxious about any trailer." Ahead in the video, wearing a beautiful white saree with a golden border, Kriti got herself clicked and then headed towards the podium while she was mobbed by media and fans on her way, where she shared, "Yeh film se thoda badhkar hai, Kyunki jo kahani hum suna rahe hain woh hum sab ke liye saalon se chali aa rahi hai, saalon se sunte aa rahe hain aur, ispe kabhi koi film bani nahi hai."

And finally, the moment came when Kriti made her entry on the stage and with her fingers crossed, she entered the stage and opened her speech by saying, 'Jai Shree Ram, Jai Siya Ram'. As Kriti shared the video, she further jotted down the caption -

"Words cannot describe how emotional & excited I was! Thank you for all the love pouring in.." Apart from Adipurush, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew, and Untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.