Kriti Sanon's workout video is the kind of motivation you need on weekends—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Girl next door' Kriti Sanon often leaves us impressed by her looks. She recently graced the cover of Hello India Magazine and looked ravishing in a red bikini top and kohled eyes. Kriti has a perfectly toned body and she works hard to maintain her figure.

In her latest Instagram post, we are given a glimpse of her workout regime.

Check it out here:

Well, that is the kind of motivation we need on weekends!

On the work front, Kriti was last seen opposite heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in 'Luka Chuppi'. The film turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office and was based on the concept of living in relationships. It hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

The stunning diva will next be seen in 'Housefull 4' along with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh to name a few.

She also has Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Arjun Patiala' in her kitty.