KRK calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'gold digger' amid viral photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

MUMBAI: Actor-turned film-critics Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, is known to make headlines for his controversial statements. The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has now bashed actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the conman case.

Ever since pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gone viral on social media, questions have been raised about the actress. Not only Jacqueline but actress Nora Fatehi's name is also linked with the 200 crore money laundering case. It is being speculated that both the actresses have a connection with conman Sukesh, who allegedly gave expensive gifts to both the actresses.

Recently, Jacqueline was stopped by Enforcement Directorate sleuths from flying out of the country. The actress was stopped at the Mumbai airport in connection with the conman case. And now, KRK has taken to social media and blasted the actress over the controversy.

"Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline!," tweeted KRK, along with pictures of Jacqueline and the conman.

Ye Iss Baat Ka proof hai Ki Paise Main Kitni power Hoti hai. I am right madam Ji @Asli_Jacqueline! pic.twitter.com/u6VA7Paxdy — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 8, 2021

In another tweet, he shared, "Ab Waqt Aa Gaya Hai Asleel #JacquelineFernandez Ka review Karne Ka. How did she got so many films without knowing acting? How big Gold digger she is? Etc. Etc."

After seeing his tweets, a female user slammed KRK for his remarks on Jacqueline and wrote, "U shud be ashamed to pass such a misogynist statement on a woman. Apologize." However, KRK had a justification ready and he replied, writing, "Matlab Aap Karain Toh Ras Leela. Aur Hum Bata Bhi Dain Toh Character Dheela?"

