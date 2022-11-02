KRK gives epic reply to Elon Musk on Twitter blue tick charges, says, ‘I don’t have time to pay monthly charges, so...’

New Delhi: Ever since Elon Musk announced that Twitter will levy a monthly charge on those with a blue tick, he has been facing criticism from all ends. Now, self-proclaimed film critic and analyst, Kamaal R Khan who is known for making comments on famous personalities took a jibe on the announcement. Taking to Twitter, he said that he does not have time to pay monthly charges so he will pay for 5 years in advance. He also asked Musk to end him a link so that he can send the payment. “Dear @elonmusk, I don’t have time to pay monthly charges, So I will pay for 5 years in advance. Pls send me the link to pay,” KRK tweeted.

See KRK's tweet

Dear @elonmusk I don’t have time to pay monthly charges, So I will pay for 5 years in advance. Pls send me the link to pay. November 1, 2022

Yesterday on November 1, Elon Musk took to his twitter handle and made the official announcement regarding the charges. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” he wrote.

See Elon Musk's tweet

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday announced a new version of "Twitter Blue" where he planned to charge USD 8 a month for Twitter`s subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches. This announcement came after various media reports revealed that Twitter is planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like edit and undoing tweets. Tesla CEO further added that the new service will get the users "Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads." "Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he tweeted.

KRK is known for making silly comments on famous personalities. A few days ago, he apologised to actor Salman Khan for blaming him for his arrest.

(With ANI inputs)