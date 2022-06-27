NEW DELHI: Kamaal Rashid Khan, an actor and self-proclaimed film critic on Monday (June 27) mocked film producer Karan Johar over actress Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. KRK, who often lands in controversy for his old statements, claimed that Karan, who has faced back-to-back flops recently, will face another setback with her announcement.

Taking to Twitter, KRK shared, "Alia Bhatt has announced her pregnancy to give a heart attack to @karanjohar who is already in big trouble after so many flops. Now Karan's film #RockyAurRaniKiPremK will become a disaster before its release only. Karan Bhai aapki kundali me shani ka prakop chaalu hai."

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt (29) took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir announcing to her fans that they are all set to welcome their first child. She posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir, 39. "Our baby.... Coming soon," the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star captioned the photo.

At a press conference for his upcoming film 'Shamshera' last week, Ranbir had said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best," he had said.

He added Alia has seen the teaser of 'Shamshera', but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London.

Last month, Alia Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, 'Heart of Stone'. Her upcoming films also include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Darlings', which marks her debut as a producer.

