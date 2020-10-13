हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

KRK slams Akshay Kumar, urges fans to boycott Laxmmi Bomb alleging actor has mocked Goddess Lakshmi in film

The controversial celebrity and self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is known for his tweets and statements courting trouble. Recently, he slammed superstar Akshay Kumar over the title of his upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb'. 

KRK slams Akshay Kumar, urges fans to boycott Laxmmi Bomb alleging actor has mocked Goddess Lakshmi in film

Recently, he slammed superstar Akshay Kumar over the title of his upcoming movie 'Laxmmi Bomb'. 

KRK tweeted: #Laxami is a Goddess, Devi and #AkshayKumar is mocking her by his film #LaxmiBomb! Public must boycott it to teach him a lesson, So that he doesn’t do such a big blunder in the future. It’s India not Canada. Yahan Devi Devtaon Ki puja Ki Jati Hai Mazaak Nahi Banaya Jata!

KRK alleged in his tweet that Akshay's film must be boycotted as the title of the movie is mocking Goddess Lakshmi. 

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

It has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to premiere this Diwali, on November 9, 2020.

Disney+ Hotstar presents Laxmmi Bomb, produced by A Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

 

