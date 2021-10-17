Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Aryan Khan drugs case: ‘Don’t torture SRK’

New Delhi: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, has been receiving support from all the corners of the nation.

The recent one to join the league is Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah who have come out in support of SRK and his wife Gauri Khan. They have termed Aryan’s arrest as sad and also wished that the couple should be spared from all the torture.

Recently, a video has been shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani in which Kashmera can be heard saying, “That is very sad, yaar. I just want everything to go fine.”

Krushna said, “Uske (Aryan) parents kitne pareshaan honge”

Krushna wished for Shah Rukh to be spared from ‘torture’ and said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye.”

Adding to it, Kashmera said, “I wish the same. Abhi hum parents hai so we understand na. I really feel for Shah Rukh and Gauri. I hope everything gets solved very fast and easily.”

After Aryan’s arrest, more and more celebrities are coming out in open to show their support to Sha Rukh and Gauri. From Salman Khan to Preity Zinta, everyone visited SRK’s Mannat to support them in the hour of grief.

For the unversed, Aryan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others' bail pleas for orders on that day. He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

Aryan is being served food that is cooked inside the prison and he is not allowed to have any outside food, he said. "The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards," he said. There is a canteen facility inside the prison premises and he can purchase the necessary things, the official said. "His father Shah Rukh Khan has sent him a money order of Rs 4,500, which he received on Monday," he said.

Aryan was given an identification number that is given to undertrials by the prison authorities when he was lodged in the prison, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)