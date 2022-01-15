Krushna Abhishek REACTS to mama Govinda getting trolled ruthlessly for new song 'Hello'!

New Delhi: Not all is well between classic Bollywood actor Govinda and his actor nephew Krushna Abhishek. On multiple occasions in the past, reports of a tiff between the two have come to light. Recently, Govinda got brutally trolled for his new song 'Hello'.

Reacting to the criticism received by Govinda, bhanja Krushna Abhishek told BollywoodLife.com, "For me, he will always be Hero No.1." Well, not bad on that one, we say!

For the unversed, Govinda took to his Instagram handle recently and dropped a teaser of his latest track titled 'Hello'. However, he got massively trolled for the video featuring actress Nisha Sharma.

Netizens thronged the social media and trolled Govinda for the song. While some were brutal with their opinions, others actually appreciated the actor and his Hello track.

This is Govinda's third song after Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke. Much like his earlier ones, Hello is also directed by the actor himself.

Krushna and Govinda's strained relations have often been noticed, especially when recently the latter appeared on the comedy show, Krushna was not seen in that episode. Later, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah made several statements regarding the matter.

Later, Krushna Abhishek mentioned that he wants to mend his estranged relations with his maternal uncle aka mama during one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.