Krushna Abhishek reacts to Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit from Kapil Sharma's comedy show

New Delhi: Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu courted controversy over his statement on the recent ghastly Pulwama terror attack. Soon after that, he was ousted from the popular comedy show featuring Kapil Sharma.

After his exit from the show, Kapil, who is also the face of the comedy show was asked to comment on the issue. However, he backed Sidhu and maintained that sacking him is not the solution and rather focus must be on solving the real problem. When asked to comment on the Pulwama attack and banning of Pakistani actors, Kapil said that he supports the decision taken by the government.

But his statement didn't go down too well with the netizens and he was slammed on social media. So much so that #BoycottKapilSharma was the top trend on Twitter for the longest.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy, fellow co-performer from the comedy show Krushna Abhishek, who was present at a media event, was asked about Sidhu's ouster from the show. According to Bollywoodlife.com, he said, “I don't know what's going on but currently the country's atmosphere is not right. Everyone is mourning. We have already shot a few episodes with Archana Puran Singh. But, Archana has told some media houses that she hasn't yet signed the full contract. I would only be able to comment after having a word with the channel.”

He was asked to share his thoughts on Kapil's statement supporting Sidhu, to which he replied, “I don't know what Kapil has said and what statement he has given. I don't even have any knowledge about Kapil's boycott on Twitter.”