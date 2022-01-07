हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kubbra Sait aka Sacred Games' Kuku tests COVID positive

Kubbra Sait aka Sacred Games&#039; Kuku tests COVID positive
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her stint on 'Sacred Games', has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to her Instagram story and posted a long text notifying her associates and people close to her about the diagnosis.

She wrote: "Hey beautiful peeps, first and foremost #maskup Second, I've tested positive with mild/asymptomatic Covid-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test ... (so that we don't burden the already burdened testing system)."

The actress, who was most recently seen on the Apple TV+ sci-fi show 'Foundation', reminded her social media followers that the country's healthcare system is under immense strain because of the upsurge in cases.

Sait said: "I haven't still received the results from the lab. It's been 36 hours. Better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)."

About the state of her health, she said she was doing fine and only had mild symptoms. "I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm, consume loads of fluids, watch little TV and the phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron."

Kubbra was last seen in Apple TV+'s sci-fi show ‘Foundation'.

Tags:
Kubbra SaitKubbra Sait COVID positiveCOVID-19Coronavirus
