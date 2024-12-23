Mumbai: Poet and former politician Kumar Vishwas has sparked a debate by making remarks widely interpreted as targeting Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s interfaith marriage to actor Zaheer Iqbal. Speaking at a public event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Vishwas invoked the Ramayana in his criticism.

He stated,”Teach your children Ramayana, make them read the Geeta. Otherwise, someone else might take away the Shri Lakshmi of your house even if the house is named ‘Ramayana’.” The comments gained traction due to the fact that Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi’s father and a Trinamool Congress MP, has a home named “Ramayana.”

This statement of Kumar Vishwas has been getting criticised online. One user slammed Kumar Vishwas and said, "She is an independent, educated woman who has chosen her own partner. But for people, women are mere objects who can be donated or picked up".

In June 2024, Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony that reportedly faced resistance from her family. Her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, were notably absent from the wedding, which fueled speculation about internal discord.



Sonakshi has previously found herself at the center of cultural debates. Recently, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna criticized her father for not imparting traditional values after Sonakshi struggled to answer a question about Lord Hanuman on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). In response, Sonakshi gave a strong retort, defending herself and dismissing the controversy.