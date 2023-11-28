'Kumkum' Fame Juhi Parmar Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes In Chic Black Outfit At Filmfare OTT Awards

New Delhi: In the world of fashion, where fashion trends come and go, actor Juhi Parmar always nails the classic and elegant look. Recently, she turned heads at the Filmfare OTT Awards in the city, where she was nominated for her outstanding performance in 'Yeh Meri Family 2' on Amazon MiniTV.

Juhi opted for a bold black jumpsuit with standout sleeves, giving off a strong boss lady vibe. What made her stand out even more was her decision to keep things simple—no flashy jewelry. With slicked-back hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and subtle nude makeup, Juhi showcased a whole new avatar of herself.

But it wasn't just about the jumpsuit. Juhi added a stylish black and white belt, cinching her waist and elevating her outfit to the next level. The attention to detail, from the exaggerated sleeves to the strategic belt, showcased Juhi's keen fashion sense, blending modern style with timeless elegance.

In her never-before-seen look, Juhi Parmar's confidence and graceful look wowed everyone at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

On the acting front Juhi Parmar recently made her OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family and has won awards as well accolades for her down to earth realistic portrayal. The actress continues to be loved as well as for her iconic role of Kumkum and had a reel which went viral recently with her costar Hussain.