हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is an Insta poet!

Kunal revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday.

Kunal Kemmu is an Insta poet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu revealed his poetic side on social media on Friday, penning random thoughts about the pandemic and the recent spate of cyclones in rhyme.

"Troubled are the times like rough weather at sea
But happiness will begin with you and me
The times may be tough and smiles may be few
We may need to change a few things both old and new
We are capable of making things better inside and out
We will see through this too, without a doubt
Sometimes it may feel dark and look like it won't change ever
The best and worst thing about time is this, nothing lasts forever," he wrote.

Kunal posted his poem with two pictures on Instagram, sporting a bright blue T-shirt as he looked into the camera intensely.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kunal Kemmupoetic sideSocial mediarandom thoughtsPandemic
Next
Story

Harshdeep Kaur gets the jab, encourages lactating mothers

Must Watch

PT9M14S

Delhi to be gradually unlocked from next week, says Arvind Kejriwal